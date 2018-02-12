2.12.18 Crab Meat Salad (Asian Flavors)

Crab Meat Salad (Asian Flavors) OR Hearts of Palm Salad (Asian Flavors)

Recipe provided by: James O'Shea West Street Grill

Dressing/ Sauce Ingredients:

1Cup “Just Mayo” a vegan mayonnaise or any other vegan mayonnaise.

4 Tbls Sweet Chili Sauce (A Taste of Thai Brand)

2-3 Tbls of Hot Sauce. Valentina Salsa Picante (Mexican Hot Sauce)

Juice of 1 Meyer Lemon (3 Tbls or so)

1 Tsp Apple Cider Vinegar (Braggs)

¼ Tsp of Hot Pepper (Cayenne)

Shichimi Togarashi (Japanese Hot Pepper Blend)

Optional Habanero hot sauce/ taste the Sauce/Dressing and add a drop or two of Habanero hot sauce if you prefer a little more of a hot kick (not a necessity though)

1Lb of Jumbo Lump Crabmeat. (Expensive but worth it)

There are Several Less Expensive Crabmeat products available at your local Stop and Shop Litchfield 55 Village Green Drive (Backfin, Lump, Claw)

To Prepare Dressing/ Sauce

In a medium large mixing bowl whisk together Just Mayonnaise, Sweet Chili Sauce, Hot Sauce, Meyer Lemon juice, Apple cider Vinegar and chili pepper into a smooth thick pouring dressing.

Divide Crabmeat among four (4) Glasses, Plates or Bowls and cover the top of the Crabmeat with 2-3 Tbls of the dressing. Sprinkle with Additional Shichimi Togarashi if preferred.

The sweet chili sauce is not too hot and the Valentina hot sauce is mild with a paprika overtone. Meyer Lemons are also sweet so adding the cider vinegar cuts the sweetness to balance all the flavors without adding a strong vinegar flavor. Brands are important for this recipe to turn out exactly as I make it, but substitutions are perfectly acceptable giving you the opportunity to make you own version. My version turns out pretty good even if its my friends (who rarely, if ever cook for me) that tell me that. Under the circumstances why wouldn’t they?

For Vegans

One 25 oz jar of Hearts of Palm

Rinse well in cold water

Drain Dry and Refrigerate before using.

Then cut into ½”+ cubes (to emulate jumbo Crab Lumps)

The dressing/Sauce is Vegan. This is a much healthier version of the classic sauce and is cholesterol free

Divide Hearts of Palm among four (4) Glasses, Plates or Bowls and cover the top of the Crabmeat with 2-3 Tbls of the dressing. Sprinkle with Additional Shichimi Togarashi if preferred.

Serve with Watercress salad or Arugula in a Meyer Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing/

