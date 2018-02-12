Police warn residents about 'virtual kidnapping' scams

Police in some CT towns are alerting residents about a telephone kidnapping scam that has reportedly been making the rounds.

Monroe police posted to Facebook on Friday, saying they had received several calls about telephone scams happening in the area.

“Virtual kidnapping takes on many forms, it is always an extortion scheme - one that tricks victims into paying a ransom to free a loved one they believe is being threatened with violence or death,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

A week before, police in Seymour said they had been investigating reports of the same types of phone calls making the rounds to some residents.

They wrote, "Please do not provide the callers with any information and DO NOT wire any ransom demands."

Police in Ansonia also reported this happening in town.

Anyone who receives a phone call like this should hang up and contact your loved one to make sure they are safe.

Police also said, “do not allow the caller to create panic and do not send money to someone you do not know.”

If you do receive a phone call like this, contact your local police department.

