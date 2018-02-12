Milford man accused of vandalizing school lawn

A Milford man is facing charges following a wild ride around a high school campus this weekend.

Milford police say the driver lefts tire tracks and ripped up grass all over Foran High School.

“We try to check out schools as often as possible, we were actually checking that area because we were hit with a burglary Friday night,” said Milford Police Officer Mike DeVito.

It was little after 10 p.m. on Sunday, when a Milford police officer on patrol came across the damage and the driver they say caused it.

“He was stuck in the mud, all the way down to the wheel wells,” DeVito said.

Police arrested 28-year-old Brendan Pawliszga of Milford, charging him with criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

According to police, the SUV was stuck so deep that they needed to use three tow trucks to free it.

“They needed to pull their long wench, and it wasn’t long enough, so they had to attach it from one tow truck to another, until it was finally long enough to grasp the vehicle, where they had to be on solid ground and they pulled it,” DeVito said.

Police said this was actually the second time they dealt with Pawliszga Sunday.

Officers were called to his house where police say they had a situation where he needed to be calmed down, before they later found him at the school.

Pawliszga was released on a promise to appear and given a court date of next month.

