Big temperatures swings and multiple chances for precip!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Today will be fairly seasonable, but a light northerly breeze will make it feel a bit chilly despite a mostly sunny sky. Temps peak in the 30s, the wind will make it feel like the 20s at times.

Tonight, as an onshore flow develops with high pressure moving offshore... clouds will increase and by Wednesday morning there could be patchy [freezing] drizzle or some snow flurries – temps will be key in what happens (but any precip will be scattered and light). Then, with afternoon clearing, temperatures should top out between 45 and 50. We’ll trend even milder Thursday. After some early morning rain showers, temperatures should peak well into the mid-50s, how high they go is very dependent on sunshine. Then Friday, a strong cold front will bring a chance for some showers early in the morning, temps will still reach the 40s before dropping later in the day. This shot of cold air will be brief. Saturday, highs will be in the 30s; then Sunday, we’re back into the 40s. The big question pertaining to the weekend the potential development of a storm and as it passes offshore, how close it comes to CT. Some of our models are indicating a brushing, meaning perhaps some light wintry precip Saturday night into early Sunday... it's just Tuesday, so stay tuned, we'll see if this becomes a trend.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

YESTERDAY'S RECAP…

Yesterday started out mild with temperatures ranging from the middle 40s to near 60 degrees in the pre-dawn hours! The high in Windsor Locks was 43 degrees, but the early morning high in Willimantic was 60 degrees. Bridgeport’s high was 54 degrees and that tied the record high for February 12th, which was previously set in 2009.

A brisk northwesterly wind ushered in colder air throughout the day and by later in the afternoon (4 pm) temperatures across the state ranged from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. The sky was cloudy much of the day, but the sun came out in full force during the afternoon.

Rainfall this weekend ranged from 1.0” to more than 2.5”. One of the highest totals reported in the state was 2.56” in Cheshire. Mystic wasn’t far behind with 2.10”. Other rainfall totals include: 2.0” in Unionville, 1.99” in New London, 1.71” in New Haven, 1.58” in Union, 1.44” in Staffordville, 1.43” in Mansfield Center, 1.28” in Wethersfield, and 1.27” in Waterbury.

THIS MORNING…

High pressure is in control and that means nice weather for us! The sky is completely clear and it's cold out there! Temperatures have fallen into the upper teens and low to mid 20s.

TODAY…

With high pressure drifting across New England, today will be a very nice winter day. The sky will be mostly sunny, the wind will be light, and the air will be seasonably cold. Afternoon highs will be in the 30s across most of the state. Highs may be closer to 40 degrees near the coast.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will range from 15-25.

WARMER VALENTINE’S DAY…

High pressure will move eastward, away from the New England Coast tomorrow. That will allow a milder south to southwesterly flow to develop. After a chilly morning, temperatures will rise into the 40s to near 50 degrees tomorrow afternoon. It’ll be a very pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies.

A weak disturbance in the upper wind flow will rapidly approach New England from the west tomorrow night. It’ll spread clouds and rain showers into the state after midnight. Temperatures will remain well above freezing, which means we won’t have to worry about icy roads.

THURSDAY…

Showers will linger into early Thursday morning, but the rest of the day looks good. The sky will become partly to perhaps mostly sunny as temperatures rise to levels we normally expect in April. We are forecasting highs well into the 50s Thursday afternoon!

Another, somewhat stronger disturbance will move into the Northeast Thursday night. It’ll spread more clouds and rain into Southern New England. Once again, temperatures will remain well above freezing throughout the night.

FRIDAY…

Rain will linger into Friday morning, but drier weather is on tap for Friday afternoon. The sky should remain mostly cloudy as a strong northwesterly wind develops. Temperatures should peak in the 40s, but they'll trend downward during the afternoon and evening hours as colder air overspreads all of New England.

Friday night will be blustery and much colder with lows 15-25. The gusty northwest wind will subside by late Friday night.

THIS WEEKEND…

Overall, it's going to be a nice weekend, but it will start out cold. High pressure will provide mostly sunny skies Saturday, but highs will only be in the 30s. Saturday night will be cold too with lows 15-25 under a mainly clear sky. Sunday will feature a nice temperature rebound. Highs will be in the 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A storm system is expected to spread rain into Connecticut on Monday. It's going to be rain because the storm is expected to take a warm track. A southerly flow should push temperatures up to 50 degrees, perhaps into the 50s!

THE ANNIVERSARY OF BLIZZARD CHARLOTTE…

It was on February 8th and 9th in 2013 when Blizzard Charlotte slammed the state with record breaking snowfall! Snow began on the morning of the 8th and it didn’t end until the morning of February 9th. During the evening of the 8th snow fell at the rate of 4”/hr. and there were numerous reports of lightning and thunder. Charlotte was a record breaking snowstorm for Bridgeport with a grand total of 30”. It was the second biggest snowstorm on record for the Greater Hartford Area with a total of 22.3”. Hamden hit the jackpot with 40” and Ansonia was buried under 36”. The blizzard set an all-time Connecticut 24 hour snowfall record!

JANUARY 2018…

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

