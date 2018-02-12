Neighbors hadn't seen slain UConn professor since last summer

There are new developments surrounding the murder of a UConn medical school professor.

The victim's ex-wife told channel 3 that police believe the crime may have happened months ago.

Last Monday, police were called to a home on Smith Lane in Burlington, where they found 84-year-old Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi dead inside.

On Friday, police arrested his wife, 70-year-old Linda L. Kosuda-Bigazzi, and charged her with murder and tampering with evidence.

There are now questions about how long Bigazzi was dead inside the home before police found his body.

The victim's ex-wife, Anna Bigazzi, told Channel 3 that state police have asked for copies of her alimony checks stretching back to this past summer because they aren't sure Dr. Bigazzi actually wrote the checks.

Anna Bigazzi says she has not been in regular contact with her husband since she divorced him back in 1978 and is cooperating fully with police.

Investigators have said they want to talk with anyone who has interacted with Dr. Bigazzi since July 2017, and some neighbors said they haven't seen him since at least this past summer.

Police have not revealed how Dr. Bigazzi died. He taught at UConn Medical School for 40 years.

“I've only seen her drive the vehicle going in and out picking up their mail, and that's pretty much it,” said Robert Perzan, who lives next door to the Bigazzi home.

He said he's never had any issues with Kosuda-Bigazzi, but several other neighbors said she was confrontational and parents of young children called the police on Kosuda-Bigazzi at least twice after she allegedly showed anger towards children in the neighborhood.

“I know there are stories with the rest of the neighbors where they had issues with the kids playing in the cul de sac,” Perzan said.

She's being held on a $1.5 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

