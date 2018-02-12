Crews respond to serious crash in Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crews respond to serious crash in Hartford

Crews were called to a serious crash in Hartford Monday night (WFSB) Crews were called to a serious crash in Hartford Monday night (WFSB)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police were called to a serious crash in Hartford on Monday night.

The crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Holcomb Avenue, before 10:30 p.m.

The intersection is closed to traffic.

