Officer called a hero after Newington motel fire that hospitalized 6

A fire broke out at the Grantmoor Lodge on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Firefighters in Newington battled an early morning fire at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge that sent six people to the hospital.

According to officials, the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The building on the Berlin Turnpike was evacuated.

An adult, a child and a first responding officer were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Three more officers who later responded were also checked out for smoke inhalation.

The assistant chief of the Newington fire marshal told Channel 3 that the fire started in a first floor room.

Crews doused the fire in about a half hour.

They pulled out potentially flammable items like bedding and checked to make sure the flames didn't spread to other rooms.

Firefighters said the first responding officer happened to be doing routine checks when he noticed smoke coming from the building.

"We're very fortunate the officer spotted the fire and took action immediately," said Chief Chris Schroeder, Newington Fire Dept.

The other officers arrived afterward and started evacuating rooms.

"The police department really, really acted well and got everybody out," said Diane Fales, an Eyewitness.

Fales said she could smell the smoke and went outside to see what was happening.

“All of a sudden I was going back in to grab my daughter," she said. "The cops came in full force from the sides, just banging, kicking on the doors 'get out! get out!’"

Mutual aid from other towns was called.

“It all happened so fast," Fales said. "I’m talking seconds not minutes, things progressed very fast.”

Schroeder told Channel 3 that the hotel is inspected every year. From time to time, there have been some issues, but they were minor and immediately corrected.

"[We're] working with the Human Services Department and our building official," he said. "We want to make sure everyone has a place to stay."

On Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said the investigation revealed structural failures to the building, which are unrelated to the fire.

As a result of this, 54 people have been displaced from the building.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

The cause is being investigated by the fire marshal.

