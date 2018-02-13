Structure fire reported at Grantmoor Motor Lodge

Firefighters in Newington are battling an early morning fire at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge.

According to officials, the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said one officer was transported to the hospital after he ran inside the hotel.

The building has been evacuated and officials said at least two more occupants were hospitalized.

