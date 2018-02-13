Max Restaurant Group warns of online scam - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Max Restaurant Group warns of online scam

The Max Restaurant Group is warning customers of an online scam that promises a gift card. 

According to the group, a "phishing email" was circulated promising a $75 gift card in exchange for reviewing your account settings. 

The fraudulent messages has been reported as spam and the group is urging people not to respond. 

