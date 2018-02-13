Max Restaurant Group warns of online scam

The Max Restaurant Group is warning customers of an online scam that promises a gift card.

According to the group, a "phishing email" was circulated promising a $75 gift card in exchange for reviewing your account settings.

Dear Friends:



It has been reported to us that a spam email, has been sent to our guests. This message asking you to review your account settings in exchange for a gift card is a 'phishing' email. Do not respond! This is a fraudulent message and has been reported as spam. Thanks pic.twitter.com/0UqRg4LpSe — Max Restaurant Group (@MaxRestGroup) February 12, 2018

The fraudulent messages has been reported as spam and the group is urging people not to respond.

