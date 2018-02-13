Documents: UConn professor's death may have happened months ago

A woman accused of killing her husband in their Burlington home faced a judge on Tuesday, and documents now say the crime may have happened months ago.

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, 70, was arrested on Friday for the death of 84-year-old Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, a longtime professor at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.

His body was found during a well-being check last Monday.

In court on Tuesday, she learned her case was continued until March 20 in New Britain. She was also placed on GPS monitoring, and the judge accepted her attorney's request to allow for exceptions under house arrest. She's allowed exceptions to obtain food, mail, medical, and legal appointments.

Her attorneys had no comment outside of court on Tuesday.

The medical examiner ruled that Dr. Bigazzi died from blunt force trauma to the head.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 3, investigators estimate that Dr. Bigazzi was murdered on or about June 13, 2017. However, it was also learned that he was seen on UConn's campus last August.

Kosuda-Bigazzi was arrested a few days after police found her husband's body last week.

Neighbors said they hadn't seen him for months; however, they said they didn't know him well.

"Very quiet, secluded," said Rob Perzan, a neighbor. "They kept very much to themselves.”

Channel 3 spoke with Dr. Bigazzi's ex-wife, Anna Bigazzi, over the phone on Monday night.

The couple divorced years ago, but she said she is cooperating with state police who are looking into copies of alimony checks dating back to last summer because they're questioning whether or not he wrote them.

Investigators are urging anyone who had contact with Dr. Bigazzi between July of last year up until two weeks ago to call police.

Bigazzi was a professor of pathology at UConn Health for more than 40 years. His wife was also a professor of science. The couple had worked together at UConn Health from the mid-1980s to the late 1990s.

Court documents also show that Kosuda-Bigazzi is the sole owner of the couple's Burlington home, and two condos in South Carolina.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.