Longtime UConn professor may have been dead for months, documents say

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi is accused of killing her husband, a longtime UConn professor. (Burlington police)

Linda L. Kosuda-Bigazzi is accused of murdering her husband (WFSB/CT State Police)

A woman accused of killing her husband in their Burlington home faced a briefly judge on Tuesday.

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, 70, was arrested on Friday for the death of 84-year-old Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, a longtime professor at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.

Her case was continued until March 20 in New Britain.

She was also placed on GPS monitoring.

The medical examiner ruled that Dr. Bigazzi died from blunt force trauma to the head.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 3, investigators estimate that Dr. Bigazzi was murdered on or about June 13, 2017.

Kosuda-Bigazzi was arrested a few days after police found her husband's body. Police performed a wellbeing check.

Neighbors said they hadn't seen him for months; however, they said they didn't know him well.

"Very quiet, secluded," said Rob Perzan, a neighbor. "They kept very much to themselves.”

Channel 3 spoke with Dr. Bigazzi's ex-wife, Anna Bigazzi, over the phone.

The couple divorced years ago, but she said she is cooperating with state police who are looking into copies of alimony checks dating back to last summer because they're questioning whether or not he wrote them.

Investigators are urging anyone who had contact with Dr. Bigazzi between July of last year up until two weeks ago to call police.

