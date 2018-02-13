West Haven police seek hit-and-run suspect

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in West Haven.

Police said it happened on Derby Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

They said a driver struck the victim, then then fled the scene eastbound on Derby Avenue toward New Haven.

The pedestrian remained in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

Police described the vehicle has being a light-colored possibly 2000s model.

Anyone who may have seen anything related to the incident is asked to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3925 or through any of its social media platforms.

