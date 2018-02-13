CT lawmakers seek stay of deportation for Farmington parents

Some Connecticut lawmakers are looking to keep a Farmington family together, citing fears of what other countries might do to them.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and Rep. Elizabeth Esty said they are seeking a stay of deportation for Kris and Tony Huang.

Immigration Customs Enforcement ordered the couple to be deported to China on Feb. 16. The couple has two children, ages 5 and 15 who are legal U.S. citizens.

The lawmakers released a letter on Tuesday that they sent to Customs Enforcement Acting Field Office Director Thomas Brophy.

“If the Huangs are deported to China, they believe they would face significant dangers and restrictions," the letter said. "The Huangs are members of a Christian faith and fear they would not be allowed to practice their religion should they be forced to return to China. Additionally, Mr. and Mrs. Huang are both ethnically Korean and are concerned that, upon returning to China, they may face deportation to North Korea, where their ancestors lived. We are told that the family also fears the Chinese government may revoke their citizenship and consider them dissidents because they have lived abroad for so many years."

"According to Attorney O’Neil-Baker, the Chinese government has recently begun conducting a media campaign against the family, and Mr. Huang has received death threats," the letter continued. "This family has the backing of their community as demonstrated by the large outpouring of support and does not appear to be a threat to the integrity of our immigration system."

The family owns Deco Nails in Simsbury, owns their home in Farmington and has been living and paying taxes in the U.S. for 20 years.

The community continues to rally around the family. The most recent rally was held last week.

