Meriden man charged with illegally hunting in local park

Giovanni Carabetta is accused of illegally hunting in Meriden's Giuffrida Park around Thanksgiving. (EnCon police)

A man from Meriden faces illegal hunting charges after environmental police caught him hunting in a local park around Thanksgiving.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protections' EnCon police, 22-year-old Giovanni Carabetta hunted in Meriden's Giuffrida Park.

There is no hunting in the park and the City of Meriden does not give permission for people to do so.

Carabetta was arrested by way of a warrant on Tuesday.

Police said they are looking for two other persons of interest who looked to be hunting in the park during the same time period.

Trail surveillance photos of the persons of interest were released by DEEP on Tuesday.

The hunting took place on Nov. 21 and 22, 2017.

EnCon police said they were on a foot patrol on Nov. 23 when they found a hunting tree and other related items.

Carabetta is also accused of not wearing a required 400 square inches of fluorescent orange while he was hunting. It's required to be worn between Sept. 1 and the last day of February.

Carabetta was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, interfering with an officer, hunting on private land without permission of the owner and failure to wear orange while hunting.

He posted a $1,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Feb. 26 in Meriden.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.