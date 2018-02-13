Ash Wednesday, Valentine's Day clash for Catholics

It may be heartbreak for Catholics this Valentine's Day, at least when it comes to some of the indulgences that come with the holiday.

Feb. 14 just happens to fall on Ash Wednesday this year.

That means no meat. No exceptions.

"Unlike a Friday in Lent, when a dispensation is sometimes given from fast and abstinence on St. Patrick’s Day, Ash Wednesday is a more solemn and universal day of prayer and penance for Catholics and many other Christians as well," the Archdiocese of Hartford posted to its Facebook page.

Do you feel the stance is too strict? Vote in our poll here.

The archdiocese recommended that Catholics to observe Valentine's Day on either Tuesday or Thursday this week, if they plan to do so.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of the 40 day Lenten season.

Catholics are supposed to fast, give up certain luxuries and be abstinent during the period, which ends on Good Friday, March 30.

It's meant to commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert before his death.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.