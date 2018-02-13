2.13.18 Chateaubriand and Mushroom Stew

Chateaubriand and Mushroom Stew
Recipe provided by: Chef Steven Wolf and Jared Cohen, Co-Owners of Republic at the Linden
Chateaubriand
Ingredients:
2 tbs of canola oil
1 12oz center cut beef tenderloin
Kosher salt to taste
Fresh ground pepper to taste
1 clove of garlic
4 sprigs of thyme
Method:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
In a heavy bottomed frying pan on high heat add canola oil season meat with salt and pepper (both sides) and sear meat on all sides Add clove of garlic and thyme and transfer to oven Cook until internal temperature reaches 130 degrees (approx 15 min) Let meat rest for 10 min. Slice and serve
Mushroom Stew
Ingredients:
1 quart of wild assorted mushrooms
1-2 shallots minced
1/2 tsp chopped garlic
4 oz of maderia wine
10 oz of heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
1 oz Chopped parsley
2 oz of whole butter
Method:
In a heavy bottom sauté pan on high heat add butter and mushrooms, cook for 1 minute.
Add minced shallots, garlic and cook until fragrant.
Add in madiera wine and cream, bring to boil, stir and cook until sauce reduces by half (approx 3 min) Add salt and pepper taste, top with parsley.