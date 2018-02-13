2.13.18 Chateaubriand and Mushroom Stew

Chateaubriand and Mushroom Stew

Recipe provided by: Chef Steven Wolf and Jared Cohen, Co-Owners of Republic at the Linden

Chateaubriand

Ingredients:

2 tbs of canola oil

1 12oz center cut beef tenderloin

Kosher salt to taste

Fresh ground pepper to taste

1 clove of garlic

4 sprigs of thyme

Method:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

In a heavy bottomed frying pan on high heat add canola oil season meat with salt and pepper (both sides) and sear meat on all sides Add clove of garlic and thyme and transfer to oven Cook until internal temperature reaches 130 degrees (approx 15 min) Let meat rest for 10 min. Slice and serve

Mushroom Stew

Ingredients:

1 quart of wild assorted mushrooms

1-2 shallots minced

1/2 tsp chopped garlic

4 oz of maderia wine

10 oz of heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

1 oz Chopped parsley

2 oz of whole butter

Method:

In a heavy bottom sauté pan on high heat add butter and mushrooms, cook for 1 minute.

Add minced shallots, garlic and cook until fragrant.

Add in madiera wine and cream, bring to boil, stir and cook until sauce reduces by half (approx 3 min) Add salt and pepper taste, top with parsley.