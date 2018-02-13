PD: Simsbury woman pooped in street three times

A Simsbury woman is facing charges after police connected her to three incidents where human feces were found in the middle of a cul-de-sac.

On Nov. 7, the East Granby first selectman notified police that human feces were found in the middle of Kirkstone Drive.

Police said toilet paper products were left behind as well.

The second time it happened was on Nov. 16, where the feces were found again on the same road.

Because it happened twice, police activated a motion camera to help identify who the suspect was.

It happened a third time on Dec. 5.

That’s when police downloaded the camera footage and identified a vehicle involved.

Police later identified the suspect as 43-year-old Holly Malone, of Simsbury.

According to an arrest warrant, police said Malone told them she simply couldn't make it to the bathroom.

She was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace. She’s expected to appear in court on March 1.

