Burglary prompts lockdown at Ansonia schools

A burglary at a home in Ansonia on Tuesday afternoon prompted lockdowns at three nearby schools.

A little before 2:30 p.m., police were notified that two people entered a home on High Acres Road, where a home health aide and an 88-year-old woman were.

Police said the suspects sprayed mace at the home health aide, and stole items from the home before the fled.

The suspects were wearing masks at the time.

A police search was prompted, leading to lockdowns at Prendergast, Mead, and Ansonia High schools.

School buses at Prendergast were delayed because of this.

Officials said students and staff were safe at the time of the lockdown.

Police said it appears the burglary is an isolated incident, and was not random.

The suspects have not yet been located.

