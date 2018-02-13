'Person of interest' search prompts lockdown at Ansonia schools

School bus dismissal in Ansonia was delayed on Tuesday afternoon for some students due to a brief lockdown at three schools.

Officials told parents the lockdowns happened at Prendergast, Mead, and Ansonia High on Tuesday afternoon, after police told them they were looking for a person of interest in the area.

Bus dismissal was delayed at Prendergast School, officials said.

The lockdown was lifted at 3:22 p.m.

Officials said students and staff were safe at the time of the lockdown.

