1-year-old at center of Silver Alert believed to be with father

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 1-year-old in Norwalk.

Police said Charmae Brown was last seen in Norwalk on Tuesday.

She is believed to be with her father, Alexander Johnson, however, police said they are searching for them.

Brown was last seen wearing pink pants, a black jacket with brown trim, and a Minnie Mouse hat.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-854-3113.

