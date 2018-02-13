1-year-old at center of Silver Alert found safe

The 1-year-old girl is believed to be with her father, Alexander Johnson (Norwalk Police)

Norwalk police said a 1-year-old girl who was reported missing in Norwalk has been found safe.

State police had issued a Silver Alert for Charmae Brown, who was last seen in Norwalk on Tuesday.

She was believed to be with her father, Alexander Johnson, however, police said they were searching for them.

Brown was not believed to have been in any danger.

