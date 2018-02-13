Body recovered from Griswold pond identified as missing snowmobiler

The body found at Pachaug Pond in Griswold on Tuesday has been identified as a man who went missing on a snowmobile in December.

Emergency crews were at the scene, working to recover the body around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection identified the body as that of 56-year-old John Dubois.

On Dec. 16, Dubois took a snowmobile out on the pond but never came back.

The medical examiner said Dubois died of a blunt injury to the head and submersion in cold water. His death has been ruled accidental.

For days, DEEP officials combed the waters, but had to call off the search due to poor conditions.

Police say they still went out nearly every day and so did Dubois' friends. They made the discovery Tuesday afternoon.

“We saw some material protruding out of the areas that weren't frozen, but we weren't sure exactly what it was,” said Oona Catrone, who spotted the body on Tuesday.

Police responded and they say drone footage confirmed a body, and that's when the recovery effort started.

"The fire department has to use ice suits and ice gear to get across the ice, some cases they're trying to break through ice to get out to where the body was seen," said DEEP Environmental Conservation Police Capt. Eric Lundin.

