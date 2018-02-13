Body recovered from pond in Griswold

A body was found at Pachaug Pond in Griswold on Tuesday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Emergency crews were at the scene, working to recover the body around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The state boat launch is closed, DEEP officials said.

The identification of the body has not been released.

