Bridgeport officer charged with stealing money from department

By WFSB Staff
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -

A Bridgeport police lieutenant is under arrest, accused of stealing money from the department.

A city spokesperson confirmed Lt. Stephen Shuck was charged with larceny.

Police haven’t released specific the details of the theft. 

Shuck has been suspended without pay during the investigation.

