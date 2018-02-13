Berlin teacher placed on administrative leave

A teacher in Berlin has been place on administrative leave pending an investigation.
According to the Superintendent of Schools Brian Benigni, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave.
Benigni would not confirm if police were involved in the investigation or where the teacher worked.
There were no other details available.
