Milder days ahead, but winter makes a comeback this weekend!

TUESDAY RECAP…

Today was a seasonably cold winter day. Morning lows were in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon highs were in the middle 30s in many Connecticut towns and cities. The official low at Bradley International Airport was 20 degrees and the afternoon highs was 35. The normal low for February 13th is 21 degrees and the normal high is 38 degrees. Overall, today averaged 1 degree colder than normal.

It was a nice-looking day with sunshine mixing with some high clouds. There was a breeze, but it wasn’t especially strong.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A push of milder air and an onshore flow will result in an increase in cloud cover throughout the night. A spotty, light wintry mix may develop in the pre-dawn hours. This may include a little snow and perhaps some freezing rain or freezing drizzle. There may be a few slick spots for the morning commute, but this will not be a statewide problem. Temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s this evening. Overnight lows will likely hold in the 20s.

A MILDER VALENTINE’S DAY…

Tomorrow will start out cloudy, then the sky will become partly sunny. Temperatures rise well into the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees in some locations.

A weak disturbance in the upper wind flow will rapidly approach New England from the west Wednesday night. It’ll spread clouds and a few rain showers into the state after midnight. Temperatures will remain well above freezing, which means we won’t have to worry about icy roads for the Thursday morning commute

THURSDAY…

A few showers may linger into early Thursday morning, but rest of the day looks good. We may not see much in the way of clearing, but temperatures will still manage to reach the 50s at the very least. For now, we are forecasting a high of 55 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, which is the normal high for April 3rd.

Another, somewhat stronger disturbance will move into the Northeast Thursday night. It’ll spread more clouds and rain showers into Southern New England. Once again, temperatures will remain well above freezing throughout the night. In fact, lows Thursday night will be in the 40s.

FRIDAY…

A cold front will sweep across the state on Friday. Before the front arrives, temperatures will peak in the 50s. We might have a shot at 60 degrees, but for now we are forecasting a high of 55. The front will stir up plenty of clouds and rain showers are likely. They’ll be around in the morning and showers could linger into at least a portion of the afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will develop in the afternoon and temperatures will begin to drop toward evening.

Friday night will be blustery and much colder with lows 15-25. The gusty northwest wind will subside by late Friday night.

THIS WEEKEND…

The weekend forecast has now become very interesting. We still expect a nice Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs only in the 30s. However, some of today’s model runs are forecasting snow for Saturday night and Sunday morning. The European Model is just one model that is forecasting plowable snow. However, the GFS is forecasting a brushing of very light snow. Since it is only Tuesday, we will just say there is a chance for snow Saturday night and Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday looks good with the sky become partly sunny and temperatures rising into the low and middle 40s. A northwesterly breeze will likely strengthen as the day progresses. However, the air coming in on the heels of the storm will not be all that cold.

NEXT WEEK…

Monday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Showers are possible on Tuesday and temperatures are expected to rise back into the 50s.

The rest of next week is beyond the scope of our 7-Day forecast. However, there is the potential for unseasonably warm weather. The European Model is forecasting temperatures near 70 degrees by next Wednesday! While that is entirely possible, there is also a chance the boundary between cold air and warm air will get hung up near or to the south of Connecticut, especially with cold high pressure hunkered in over Eastern Canada. If that happens, Wednesday and Thursday will be much cooler. It’ll be interesting to see what eventually happens and that is just one weather story we’ll be following over the coming days!

THE ANNIVERSARY OF BLIZZARD CHARLOTTE…

It was on February 8th and 9th in 2013 when Blizzard Charlotte slammed the state with record breaking snowfall! Snow began on the morning of the 8th and it didn’t end until the morning of February 9th. During the evening of the 8th snow fell at the rate of 4”/hr. and there were numerous reports of lightning and thunder. Charlotte was a record breaking snowstorm for Bridgeport with a grand total of 30”. It was the second biggest snowstorm on record for the Greater Hartford Area with a total of 22.3”. Hamden hit the jackpot with 40” and Ansonia was buried under 36”. The blizzard set an all-time Connecticut 24 hour snowfall record!

JANUARY 2018…

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

