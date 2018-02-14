Firefighters battle Lisbon house fire

Firefighters in Lisbon are on scene of a structure fire on Papermill Road. (WFSB)

Firefighters in Lisbon are on scene of a house fire on Papermill Road.

According to fire officials, calls came in reporting the fire at 26 Papermill Rd. just after 3 a.m.

The fire was through the roof by the time firefighters arrived and mutual aid was called in to assist.

Ten departments, including Lisbon, Yantic, Occum, Baltic, Jewett City, Griswold, Taftville, Canterbury, Plainfield and Scotland helped.

Water was a problem at first because there were no hydrants in the area, but firefighters said they were able to tap into a supply from a river. They also brought in tankers.

The fire took about a half hour to extinguish.

The home is a total loss.

Officials said no one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

The state and local fire marshal will now investigate the cause.

