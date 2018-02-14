Fast-moving storm leads to winter weather advisory

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Some frozen precipitation arrived in the state on Wednesday morning, posing a possible hazard for the commute.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until about mid-morning.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said snow showers were coming down in northern Connecticut while sleet was reported rolling through the middle part of the state.

"This is a quick, little moving system that's going to put down a little bit of snow," Haney said. "The roads are going to get a little tricky out there."

Temperatures began in the 30s by the morning hours.

Clouds will give way to partly sunny skies.

Highs are expected to reach into the mid-to-upper 40s.

Another weak storm will approach New England from the west by Wednesday night.

"It’ll spread clouds and a few rain showers into the state after midnight," Haney said. "Temperatures will remain well above freezing, which means we won’t have to worry about icy roads for the Thursday morning commute."

Some of those showers may stick around into Thursday morning.

"We may not see much in the way of clearing, but temperatures will still manage to reach the 50s at the very least," Haney said.

