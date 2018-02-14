Multiple crashes reported due to slick conditions

A truck was towed after a crash on I-395 in Norwich. (WFSB)

A reported rollover on I-395 near exit 18 in Norwich. (WFSB)

Several crashes were reported on highways and roads, mostly in northern Connecticut, as a result of Wednesday morning's snow and freezing rain.

Dispatchers in Willimantic reported a number of accidents in their town because of glare ice.

Windham Public Schools posted to social media that buses may be delayed when they pick up students due to road conditions. A two hour school delay was posted for the system. See more school delays here.

Tolland County dispatchers said firefighters responded to the intersection of Route 6 and Route 87 for a five-vehicle crash.

A two-car crash took place on Route 66 eastbound near Columbia Glass, according to dispatchers.

State police said a crash happened on Interstate 395 in Norwich near exit 18. No injuries were reported and no lanes were closed.

Incidents were also reported in North Windham, Columbia and Mansfield.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

For more on the forecast, head here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.