Big E flash ticket sale underway

It may still be winter, but The Big E wants its fans to start thinking about the fall.

The Eastern States Exposition is offering $8 tickets to this year's event.

The deal runs until 8 p.m. on Valentine's Day only.

“This one day rollback of our gate admission ticket price is our way of showing thanks to all our guests who helped make the 2017 Big E the biggest Fair in ESE history with attendance of 1,525,553," said Gene Cassidy, president, CEO, Eastern States Exposition.

The 102 Big E starts on Sept. 14 and runs through Sept. 30.

Tickets can be bought through its website here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.