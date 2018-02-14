Woman caught in CT after taking children, threatening harm

Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Several crashes were reported on highways and roads, mostly in northern Connecticut, as a result of Wednesday morning's snow and freezing rain.More >
A Simsbury woman is facing charges after police connected her to three incidents where human feces were found in the middle of a cul-de-sac.More >
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Some frozen precipitation arrived in the state on Wednesday morning, posing a possible hazard for the commute.More >
A Colorado middle school teacher now faces child abuse charges after allegedly forcing a student to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance earlier this month.More >
THIS MORNING ****A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM THIS MORNING FOR THE NORTHERN SECTIONS OF THE FOUR SOUTHERN COUNTIES AND UNTIL 9AM FOR HARTFORD, TOLLAND AND WINDHAM COUNTIES****More >
A body was found at Pachaug Pond in Griswold on Tuesday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.More >
Passengers on a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday afternoon.More >
It may still be winter, but The Big E wants its fans to start thinking about the fall.More >
