'Ashes to go' offered by church in Colchester

Lauren Lorincz offers 'ashes to go' at the Colchester Federated Church. (Facebook photo)

A church in Colchester offered ashes for Ash Wednesday much like a fast food restaurant.

The Colchester Federated Church posted to its Facebook page that its pastor, Lauren Lorincz, was performing "ashes to go" in front of the church.

The service took place until 10 a.m.

The church urged people who couldn't make it to its driveway on Wednesday morning to attend its Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.