Popular Hartford hotdog joint closing down

It's something hotdog fans in Hartford won't be relishing.

The iconic eatery Woody's confirmed to Channel 3 that it will be closing for good after more than 40 years.

The Main Street business has already begun selling off its sports memorabilia.

Over the weekend, it held a sale to unload its special sports items to fans.

Woody's told its customers on Facebook that it plans to close by the end of the month.

