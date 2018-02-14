Fraud suspects bought $4,000 worth of electronics from Wallingford Walmart

Mariah Nunn, Tyra Barber and Pierre Louis face charges for using fake credit cards to buy $4,000 worth of items from Walmart in Wallingford. (Wallingford police)

Three people face charges for using multiple fake credit cards to buy $4,000 worth of electronics from a store in Wallingford.

Mariah Nunn, 22, of Groton, 22-year-old Tyra Barber of Brooklyn, NY and 34-year-old Pierre Louis of Philadelphia were arrested on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said they were called to Walmart on North Colony Road around 9:30 p.m.

The caller stated that one of the suspects was in the midst of making a "suspicious purchase."

Investigators learned that between the three suspects, more than $4,000 worth of items were bought with multiple counterfeit credit cards.

The suspects were arrested as they were leaving the store's parking lot with the merchandise.

Nunn, Barber and Louis were all charged with payment card theft, third-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft, receiving goods obtained by illegal use of a payment card and conspiracy to commit all of the previously mentioned charges.

Nunn and Barber were held on $50,000 bonds.

Louis was held on a $75,000 bond pending an arraignment in Meriden Superior court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.