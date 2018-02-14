2.14.18 Radicchio Salad

RADICCHIO SALAD

Recipe provided by: Jocelyn Ruggiero at www.foodiefatale.com

INGREDIENTS

1 small head red radicchio

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 Cara Cara orange

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

2 TBS extra virgin olive oil

1 TBS balsamic vinegar

1 TBS sugar

PREPARATION

Core the radicchio and discard any browned outer leaves. Cut out the core from the bottom and peel off the leaves one by one.

Cut the leaves into thin strips-sized pieces and place in a large bowl with cold water.

Soak in water for at least 30 minutes

Drain, dry and place in bowl

"Supreme" the orange by slicing off the peel and pith, then slicing the orange sections out between the membranes. Cut the sections into bite-sized pieces and add to salad.

Add cranberries and goat cheese to salad

Whisk together extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and sugar and pour over salad.

Mix gently and serve