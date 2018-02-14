Home Depot braces for spring, prepares hiring spree

Spring is just around the corner and Home Depot is preparing for the lawncare and home improvement rush by hiring hundreds of workers.

The company called the spring its busiest selling season. That's why it's hiring 900 associates in Hartford and southern Connecticut.

The 900 workers will be part of a nationwide effort to bring on18,000 associates.

Job seekers can apply through Home Depot's website here. The company said it takes about 15 minutes.

The available positions will be in the sales and cashiers, operations and online order fulfillment departments.

They also include permanent part-time and seasonal positions.

Home Depot said college students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

