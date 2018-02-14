Rocky Hill vehicle burglars sought by police

Police are looking for two suspects who broke into vehicles in an area of Brook Street in Rocky Hill. (Rocky Hill police)

Police in Rocky Hill are looking for a pair of suspected vehicle burglars.

They released surveillance photos of the suspects on Wednesday.

The break-ins took place on Feb. 8 in the area of the Raintree Condos and the Connecticut Lottery on Brook Street and the Sheraton Hotel on Capital Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860-258-7640.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.