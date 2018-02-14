Montville's superintendent urges parents to demand more school funding from lawmakers

Up to two-dozen layoffs and a school closure could be in the Montville school district's future because of nearly $2 million less in state money.

As a result, superintendent Brian Levesque urged parents during a meeting on Tuesday to reach out to their state lawmakers and urge more funding.

Montville's school funding from the state for the 2018-2019 fiscal year is expected to be $10.9 million, a drop of about $1.7 million.

Levesque urged parents to "be a pest" when it came to badgering state representatives about school funding.

He said schools should not bear the brunt of the state's financial woes.

He presented the school board with spending plans, some of which included outsourcing transportation, half-day kindergarten, closing a yet-to-be-determined elementary school and increasing class sizes at Montville High School.

Up to 25 teachers and other school employees would be on the chopping block under the plans.

The school board meets again about the budget on Feb. 21.

