Newington motel fire labeled as arson

A fire that forced more than 50 people from a motel in Newington on Tuesday morning has been classified as arson by investigators.

It happened at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge on the Berlin Turnpike around 4 a.m.

The official cause is still being determined by the fire marshal's office.

Newington police are also investigating and said it could turn into a criminal investigation.

An adult, a child and four officers were treated for smoke inhalation following the fire. Fifty-four people were forced out of the building.

Fire investigators told Channel 3 on Tuesday that the fire started in a first floor room and took about a half an hour to douse.

No other details were released.

