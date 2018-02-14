New Britain mayor talks with Trump about Opportunity Zones

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart has traveled to Washington to discuss urban renewal with President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old Republican, who is exploring a run for governor, is part of a round-table discussion Wednesday of so-called "opportunity zones."

Businesses that make investments in those struggling urban areas could receive tax breaks and other incentives under the recently passed federal tax overhaul

The mayor's office says Stewart will be joined on the panel by the president, Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Under the tax law, it is up to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat, to designate "opportunity zones" in Connecticut. He has until March 22 to do that.

