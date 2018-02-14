CT leaders, others react to shooting at Florida high school

A Simsbury woman is facing charges after police connected her to three incidents where human feces were found in the middle of a cul-de-sac.More >
Several crashes were reported on highways and roads, mostly in northern Connecticut, as a result of Wednesday morning's snow and freezing rain.More >
A Colorado middle school teacher now faces child abuse charges after allegedly forcing a student to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance earlier this month.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
The iconic eatery Woody's confirmed to Channel 3 that it will be closing for good after more than 40 years.More >
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Some frozen precipitation arrived in the state on Wednesday morning and made for a slick commute, particularly in northeastern Connecticut.More >
THIS MORNING ****A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM THIS MORNING FOR THE NORTHERN SECTIONS OF THE FOUR SOUTHERN COUNTIES AND UNTIL 9AM FOR HARTFORD, TOLLAND AND WINDHAM COUNTIES****More >
A fire that forced more than 50 people from a motel in Newington on Tuesday morning has been classified as arson by investigators.More >
A shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday sent students rushing out into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Police say a suspect is in custody.More >
