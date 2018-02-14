CT leaders, others react to shooting at Florida high school

At least 20 people were injured in a shooting at a high school in Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl., before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Students were seen running from the building, as authorities surrounded the building and rushed inside.

As of about 3:45 p.m., the shooter was still not captured.

Follow the latest on the Channel 3 app here.

Local leaders and organizations have been taking to social media to send thoughts and prayers to those involved.

This is the 18th school shooting since Jan. 1.

President Donald Trump posted his condolences on Twitter, saying "My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal posted to Twitter saying “Closely following reports of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida – my thoughts are with the victims, loved ones, and all affected. Thankful for the swift action of courageous first responders on scene.”

Closely following reports of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida – my thoughts are with the victims, loved ones, and all affected. Thankful for the swift action of courageous first responders on scene. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 14, 2018

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy tweeted "Oh no. Again. Sending every good thought I have to Parkland right now."

The Newtown Action Alliance took to Twitter, saying Today's school shooting is the 291st since Sandy Hook. What will it take for @realDonaldTrump and the Republican Members of Congress @SenateGOP @HouseGOP to do more than send thoughts and prayers? Are they willing to sacrifice more children to protect the gun industry/gun lobby?"

This is America. Shooter still at large. At least 20 wounded. Students running for their lives. #ParklandShooting pic.twitter.com/xxLnC67aNT — Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) February 14, 2018

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty said "The events in Parkland are hitting far too close to home. I'm sick for the students. I'm sick for their parents. I'm sick for the community, for the first responders who once again are forced to treat an American school as a war zone..." She continued on to say "We think of America as an exceptional country. We are - we are the exception to the rule that mass shootings do not occur in schools, churches, concerts, and other public locations on an alarmingly regular basis."

I was on a phone call this afternoon when I looked up to see images of children running out of schools, hiding under desks, and walking past armored vehicles parked outside their school. I am beyond sick. Nobody should want this for our country. No one. — Elizabeth Esty (@RepEsty) February 14, 2018

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said "Saddened and frustrated by the images coming out of Parkland. Keeping these students & their families in my thoughts. This is not normal."

Saddened and frustrated by the images coming out of Parkland. Keeping these students & their families in my thoughts. This is not normal. https://t.co/bKbtnUI8Lf — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) February 14, 2018

Sandy Hook Promise tweeted "Utterly horrifying. We are heartbroken. #ProtectOurKids."

Erica Lafferty, the daughter of the principal murdered in the Sandy Hook school shooting also took to social media, replying to President Trump saying "You’re right. I’ve been saying this since my mom was murdered at #SandyHook in 2012. So, is it finally time to talk #gunsense? I’m happy to share my experience with you to help brainstorm solutions."

Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara also shared comments on Twitter, saying "We @FPDCT know that instances of school violence raise fear in parents, teachers & students. While it won’t alleviate all your fear just know Members of Fairfield Ct Police - school safety unit continue to work hard to keep our schools safe."

Stay with Channel 3 on air and on the app as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.