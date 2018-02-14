Local leaders, organizations react to shooting at Florida high school

At least 20 people were injured in a shooting at a high school in Florida on Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl., before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Students were seen running from the building, as authorities surrounded the building and rushed inside.
As of about 3:45 p.m., the shooter was still not captured.
Follow the latest on the Channel 3 app here.
Local leaders and organizations have been taking to social media to send thoughts and prayers to those involved.
This is the 18th school shooting since Jan. 1.
President Donald Trump posted his condolences on Twitter, saying "My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."
My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal posted to Twitter saying “Closely following reports of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida – my thoughts are with the victims, loved ones, and all affected. Thankful for the swift action of courageous first responders on scene.”
Closely following reports of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida – my thoughts are with the victims, loved ones, and all affected. Thankful for the swift action of courageous first responders on scene.— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 14, 2018
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy tweeted "Oh no. Again. Sending every good thought I have to Parkland right now."
The Newtown Action Alliance took to Twitter, saying Today's school shooting is the 291st since Sandy Hook. What will it take for @realDonaldTrump and the Republican Members of Congress @SenateGOP @HouseGOP to do more than send thoughts and prayers? Are they willing to sacrifice more children to protect the gun industry/gun lobby?"
This is America. Shooter still at large. At least 20 wounded. Students running for their lives. #ParklandShooting pic.twitter.com/xxLnC67aNT— Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) February 14, 2018
Stay with Channel 3 on air and on the app as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
A Simsbury woman is facing charges after police connected her to three incidents where human feces were found in the middle of a cul-de-sac.More >
A Simsbury woman is facing charges after police connected her to three incidents where human feces were found in the middle of a cul-de-sac.More >
Several crashes were reported on highways and roads, mostly in northern Connecticut, as a result of Wednesday morning's snow and freezing rain.More >
Several crashes were reported on highways and roads, mostly in northern Connecticut, as a result of Wednesday morning's snow and freezing rain.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
A Colorado middle school teacher now faces child abuse charges after allegedly forcing a student to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance earlier this month.More >
A Colorado middle school teacher now faces child abuse charges after allegedly forcing a student to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance earlier this month.More >
The iconic eatery Woody's confirmed to Channel 3 that it will be closing for good after more than 40 years.More >
The iconic eatery Woody's confirmed to Channel 3 that it will be closing for good after more than 40 years.More >
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
A 19-year-old Washington state man, who police say raped a high school student as she died from a drug overdose and texted semi-nude photos of her, has been charged with manslaughter.More >
Some frozen precipitation arrived in the state on Wednesday morning and made for a slick commute, particularly in northeastern Connecticut.More >
Some frozen precipitation arrived in the state on Wednesday morning and made for a slick commute, particularly in northeastern Connecticut.More >
THIS MORNING ****A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM THIS MORNING FOR THE NORTHERN SECTIONS OF THE FOUR SOUTHERN COUNTIES AND UNTIL 9AM FOR HARTFORD, TOLLAND AND WINDHAM COUNTIES****More >
THIS MORNING ****A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8AM THIS MORNING FOR THE NORTHERN SECTIONS OF THE FOUR SOUTHERN COUNTIES AND UNTIL 9AM FOR HARTFORD, TOLLAND AND WINDHAM COUNTIES****More >
The body found at Pachaug Pond in Griswold on Tuesday has been identified as a man who went missing on a snowmobile in December.More >
The body found at Pachaug Pond in Griswold on Tuesday has been identified as a man who went missing on a snowmobile in December.More >
It may still be winter, but The Big E wants its fans to start thinking about the fall.More >
It may still be winter, but The Big E wants its fans to start thinking about the fall.More >