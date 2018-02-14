Local leaders, organizations react to shooting at Florida high school

At least 20 people were injured in a shooting at a high school in Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl., before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Students were seen running from the building, as authorities surrounded the building and rushed inside.

As of about 3:45 p.m., the shooter was still not captured.

Local leaders and organizations have been taking to social media to send thoughts and prayers to those involved.

This is the 18th school shooting since Jan. 1.

President Donald Trump posted his condolences on Twitter, saying "My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal posted to Twitter saying “Closely following reports of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida – my thoughts are with the victims, loved ones, and all affected. Thankful for the swift action of courageous first responders on scene.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy tweeted "Oh no. Again. Sending every good thought I have to Parkland right now."

The Newtown Action Alliance took to Twitter, saying Today's school shooting is the 291st since Sandy Hook. What will it take for @realDonaldTrump and the Republican Members of Congress @SenateGOP @HouseGOP to do more than send thoughts and prayers? Are they willing to sacrifice more children to protect the gun industry/gun lobby?"

