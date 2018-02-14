Gov. Malloy pushes for women's health care legislation

Governor Dannel Malloy is making another push for health care legislation.

On Wednesday, Malloy toured Planned Parenthood in Hartford.

The issue is what’s going to happen with healthcare if Obamacare is thrown out, states could lose millions in federal dollars.

Connecticut could lost $6 million.

Planned Parenthood has 17 locations in Connecticut and they provide services for around 65,000 women.

Many of these women are low income or have no health insurance.

“We think of CT as the kind of stat where we shouldn’t have to worry about what happens next. We are not Texas, we hop we never will be, but restrictions that could stand in people’s way are always a problem,” said Susan Yolen of Planned Parenthood of Southern CT.

Malloy is pushing for mandates to ensure everyone has access to healthcare.

“We know that the folks who want to kill Obamacare are still at it and we as a state have to be prepared to fight back,” Malloy said.

If the federal government pulls the plug on funding, Planned Parenthood would have to find other ways to pay for services, as well as birth control. It’s not clear where that money would come from.

Democratic lawmakers in the state are also pushing for the same access. Last week they unveiled their agenda to make women’s healthcare a top priority.

That is a concern for Deanna Wallace who represents Americans United for Life.

She said there are plenty of federally qualified health centers that provide the same services as Planned Parenthood, and in some cases more services.

“They are not really focusing on women’s health as they are focusing on being the largest abortion provider in the nation and I don’t think any taxpayer should fund an abortion industry,” Wallace said.

There is no plan in Washington to stop funding to states, but Malloy and state democrats are trying to put legislation in place to protect certain services in case that does happen.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.