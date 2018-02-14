Towns working to fix pothole problems

The Connecticut State Department of Transportation spends roughly $1.5 million per year patching potholes.

Cities and towns are responsible for the majority of roads across the state.

This season, towns are having a tough time keeping up with the demand of fixing the potholes.

“After we had serious snowstorms here and they never got repaired,” said Frank Marzano of East Hartford.

With winter weather comes potholes, a fact of life in Connecticut that seems worse this season.

“There’s so many in the last couple of days and I just had my front end fixed,” Marzano said.

Marzano said the sewer drain on his street in East Hartford is caving in after several storms.

He said he hasn’t had any luck getting the town to fix the problems on his streets.

“They’re just doing the quick patch and not coming back,” Marzano said.

Eyewitness News has received emails from viewers all over Connecticut, from Bloomfield, New Britain, Hartford, and East Hartford from people concerned about potholes in their towns.

Cities and towns are responsible for most roads, but not all.

If you were to add the roads up, DOT said you end up with 11,000 miles of roads the state is responsible for and 35,000 miles of roads that belong to cities and towns.

“I drive throughout Connecticut and I would have to say Hartford is the worst condition,” Cleber Galindo said.

Town officials across the board told Eyewitness News they make it a point to patch potholes when requests come in.

Hartford has had 48 requests since January 1st of this year and they have closed 36 cases.

Public works officials can only fill potholes with a cold mix until spring when they can use a longer lasting hot mix.

However, that cold mix can easily wash away after rain.

As for Marzano’s road in East Hartford, the town said the catch basin will also have to wait until spring to be repaired.

If you've got a pothole in your town that's becoming a nuisance, you can report it on the Channel 3 app's Pothole Patrol section here.

