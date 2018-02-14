Two rounds of rain this week, but accumulating snow possible this weekend!

VALENTINE’S DAY RECAP…

Today started out cloudy and slippery in some locations. A batch of sleet and freezing rain moved across portions of the state early this morning, while other locations remained completely dry. The icing did cause a few traffic accidents. However, this afternoon was much better. The sky became sunny and temperatures reached the 40s and lower 50s! The official high at Bradley International Airport was 52 degrees. The morning lows was 25 degrees.

We are now halfway through the month of February and so far, it has been a wet and slightly warmer than normal month. The average temperatures at Bradley International through today, the 14th, is 29.0 degrees, which is 0.7” above normal. We’ve had a lot of rain in the first 2 weeks. Total precipitation (including rain and the water equivalent of snow and ice) is 3.20”, which is 1.78” above normal. However, we’ve only had 2.4” of snow, which is 3.7” below normal.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A disturbance in the upper wind flow will approach New England from the west this evening. The sky will become cloudy and rain will develop around midnight or shortly thereafter. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s early this evening and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will stay above freezing, which means roads will be wet, not icy.

THURSDAY…

Showers will end before dawn and we’ll dry out nicely tomorrow. Plus, it will feel like spring! There will be just enough sunshine to send temperatures rising through the 50s. We might even have a shot at 60 degrees, which is the normal high for April 13th for the Greater Hartford Area.

Another, somewhat stronger disturbance will move into the Northeast tomorrow night. More clouds and more showers will move into the state. However, temperatures will remain well above freezing throughout the night. In fact, overnight lows will be in the 40s.

FRIDAY…

A cold front will sweep across the state on Friday. Before the front arrives, temperatures will peak in the 50s. Showers are likely in the morning then the sky will become partly sunny in the afternoon. A strong northwest wind will develop during the afternoon and temperatures will begin to drop. Temperatures will fall into the 30s Friday evening and the wind could gust to 40 mph! Friday night will be blustery and much colder with lows 15-25. The wind will subside by late Friday night as the center of high pressure moves into Southern New England.

SNOW POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND…

Saturday will be a cold, but quiet day. The sky will be sunny in the morning then clouds will overspread the state toward evening. Highs will be in the 30s and the wind will be light. Many guidance models are forecasting accumulating snow Saturday night. However, it is still too early to predict snowfall totals since everything depends on the exact track of a quick moving coastal storm. We will get more specific with a snowfall forecast either tomorrow or Friday. Snow is expected to end by dawn Sunday. Sunday will turn out to be a nice day with partly sunny skies, a northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 40s. Fortunately, the air moving in on the heels of the storm will not be all that cold. The mercury will dip into the 20s Sunday night.

BIG CHANGES NEXT WEEK…

Monday looks good. High pressure will be centered over New England Monday morning. Therefore, we expect sunny skies and light winds. However, clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon in advance of the next storm. Temperatures will likely reach the 40s. A warm front will spread rain into the state Monday evening. Overnight lows will be near 40 degrees.

There is the potential for very mild weather by Tuesday. With a storm track to our north we may be solidly in the warm air sector. For now, we are forecasting highs near 60 degrees Tuesday, but it could be warmer. Even with limited sunshine and a few showers, Tuesday will be unseasonably mild.

The forecast for Wednesday is tricky. The European Model keeps Connecticut in the warm sector while the GFS has the boundary between cold air and warm air stretched across Southern New England. If the European Model is correct, highs Wednesday will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees! However, if the front settles to the south of Connecticut and if we get into a northerly flow, Wednesday will be much cooler. Stay tuned!

THE ANNIVERSARY OF BLIZZARD CHARLOTTE…

It was on February 8th and 9th in 2013 when Blizzard Charlotte slammed the state with record breaking snowfall! Snow began on the morning of the 8th and it didn’t end until the morning of February 9th. During the evening of the 8th snow fell at the rate of 4”/hr. and there were numerous reports of lightning and thunder. Charlotte was a record breaking snowstorm for Bridgeport with a grand total of 30”. It was the second biggest snowstorm on record for the Greater Hartford Area with a total of 22.3”. Hamden hit the jackpot with 40” and Ansonia was buried under 36”. The blizzard set an all-time Connecticut 24 hour snowfall record!

JANUARY 2018…

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

