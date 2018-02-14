Crews tear down Newington garage at site of fuel leak

The site where the oil spill happened in Newington still smells of fumes (WFSB)

A 19,000-gallon fuel spill in Newington has now claimed the town’s bus garage as crews spent Wednesday tearing it down.

Channel 3 was the first to expose this multi-million dollar nightmare.

At the site at the school bus garage on Garfield Street Wednesday, there were huge mounds of dirt. Six tons had already been removed, but when you think about the leak that went undetected for at least a year, the fuel had time to spread.

Right now, no one is saying how much more will need to be dug up, but it’s expected to cost at least $3 million.

The leak was discovered in December, but officials said it went undetected for at least one year, because nobody monitored the tank for leaks or made sure safeguards against leaks were working.

“They didn’t really oversee it as much as they should have,” said Ben Ancona, Newington’s town attorney.

As evidenced on Wednesday, the cleanup is expected to be extensive and expensive.

All of it falls on the shoulders of the board of education.

Town officials confirm the fuel tank and upkeep of it belongs to the board. The bus garage that’s being torn down also belongs to them.

Last week, Channel 3 went to the board of education meeting looking for answers. One member did say off camera that the tank should have been checked daily, but the board has kept quiet about who failed to do that.

In that meeting, the board voted to use $875,000 from improvement projects on the initial clean up and decided it will pull more money as more bills come in.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.