Mom without parental custody took 3-year-old from hospital

Police said India Quinones took her child from a hospital without having any parental custody rights (New London Police)

Police in New London said they are searching for a woman who took a 3-year-old child from the hospital, despite a medical hold and the mother not having parental custody.

The missing person alert was issued for 3-year-old Zaniyah Bullette, of New London, and her biological mother India Quinones.

Police said Quinones reportedly took Bullette from L+M Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. She fled the hospital with the child.

Bullette was last seen wearing a fuzzy pink coat, blue jeans, and blue and white sneakers.

Quinones is believed to be driving a newer dark-colored Honda Civic, with a faded front hood.

They were last seen in the New London area.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0.

