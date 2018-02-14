Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old believed to be with mother

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 3-year-old, who is believed to be with her mother.

The alert was issued for 3-year-old Zaniyah Bullette, of New London.

Police said while she is believed to be with her mother India Quinones, they are looking for them.

Bullette was last seen wearing a fuzzy pink coat, blue jeans, and blue and white sneakers.

Quinones is believed to be driving a newer dark-colored Honda Civic, with a faded front hot.

They were last seen in the New London area.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 447-5269.

