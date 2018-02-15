CT officials urge action following Florida school shooting

At least 17 people are dead after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, law enforcement officials told CNN.More >
Police said a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Belleville Monday.
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.
She's just 2 years old, but a little girl from Derby is already in a fight for her life.
A Colorado middle school teacher now faces child abuse charges after allegedly forcing a student to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance earlier this month.
The suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is a troubled teenager who posted disturbing material on social media before the shooting spree that killed at least 17 people, according to a law enforcement official and former schoolmates.
Scattered showers are moving out of the state. It's going to be a very mild day.
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.
Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 3-year-old, who is believed to be with her mother.
A Simsbury woman is facing charges after police connected her to three incidents where human feces were found in the middle of a cul-de-sac.
