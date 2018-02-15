CT officials urge action following Florida school shooting

Sen. Chris Murphy took to the Senate floor to discuss the Florida shooting on Wednesday. (CBS)

Since Wednesday's shooting at a high school in Parkland, FL, Connecticut's elected officials urged their fellow political leaders to take action.

They said the heartbreaking scene brought back painful memories of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown.

Thursday morning, lawmakers once again found themselves demanding that more be done to stop senseless violence.

"My heart breaks to think one more school is facing this unthinkable horror," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School marked the country's 18th school shooting in 2018.

"There's sort of just a sense of resignation here right now," said Rep. Jim Himes. "The pattern will be perfectly predictable. There will be a moment of silence, people will wish everybody thoughts and prayers and sympathy for the victims, and then the Congress of the United States will do absolutely nothing.”

Connecticut's local lawmakers said they are lobbying their colleagues.

Sen. Chris Murphy, like he has after other mass shootings, took to the Senate floor to say enough is enough.

"It only happens here not because of coincidence. Not because of bad luck but as a consequence of our inaction," Murphy said. "We are responsible."

Murphy said if nothing is done on gun control by political leaders, they're accomplices.

Rep. Joe Courtney took to Twitter to say "America's gun violence crisis is not normal, or inevitable. Florida's terrible school tragedy can't be brushed aside again. Time to act."

Organizations born from the Sandy Hook tragedy also spoke out.

“To all of you: please help us fight for changes that will end this senseless behavior," posted the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund, Inc. "This cannot be the new normal. Children should be able to go to school without being shot.”

Soto lost her life in the Newtown shooting.

The advocacy group Newtown Action Alliance also urged Congress to act.

“This is America," it said. "Students running out of the school with their hands in the air. Parents waiting in fear to hear from their children. Neighborhood on lockdown. Congress not taking any action to keep our children safe."

The president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League issued a statement on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims," said Scot Wilson, president, CCDL. "We want to wait to see what police reveal the motives of the shooter were. We do know that the main shooting happened in a gun free zone. We are wondering if more could have been done to prevent this shooting in the school.”

The CCDL fights for Second Amendment rights. It has always maintained that inanimate objects like guns aren't the problem. It says people are the ones who pull the trigger.

