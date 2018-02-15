CT police departments stress 'see something, say something' in wake of shooting

Police departments across the state had a common theme they stressed in the wake of the high school shooting in Florida.

It was the Department of Homeland Security adage "if you see something, say something."

Police in West Haven said they will work with school officials and resource officers in the wake of the high school shooting in Florida.

The department posted to Facebook on Thursday that school resource officers and patrol division officers continue to have a high visible presence in and around the city's schools.

While it said it's continuing to train and hold drills with staff and students, parents need to be involved as well.

"Your part as a parent is to make sure your children understand that seeing something or hearing something alarming needs to be reported immediately," police said.

Police said school resource officers are stationed at the schools to instruct, educate and build relationships between police and the children.

"Most of all they are there to protect our children and staff," they said.

In Hartford, Deputy Chief Brian Foley said the city's schools are covered by their "Shotspotter" system.

"HPD crime analysts scrub social media day and night," Foley posted to his Twitter account. "Students, if you see something/say something. PLEASE."

Woodbridge police said there would be an increased police presence at Amity Regional High School on Thursday and on the coming days.

"On a daily basis, the Woodbridge Police Department works closely with school officials to provide the safest environment possible for our students and staff at all of our schools," police posted to Facebook. "Along with the school resource officers that are at our school everyday, our patrol division also makes daily checks of the schools and surrounding areas to provide safety and security. Please do not hesitate to contact us for any reason."

At least 17 people were killed on Wednesday in Parkland, FL when a gunman opened fire at a high school.

